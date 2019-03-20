



BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics have 11 games left in the regular season. Kyrie Irving will not be playing in all 11 of those games.

Ahead of the C’s tilt with the 76ers in Philadelphia on Wednesday, the Celtics guard told reporters that he plans on missing a game or two to rest up for the playoffs.

“It just makes no sense to put emphasis on these regular-season games when you know you’re gearing up for some battles coming in the playoffs,” Irving said, via MassLive’s Tom Westerholm.

Giving Irving a night or two off may actually work better for the Celtics, who are 10-2 without their star guard this season. While they aren’t likely to catch the 76ers for the three-seed in the East (Philly owns a three-game cushion heading into Tuesday night), the Celtics still have a solid shot at passing the Indiana Pacers for the four-seed to earn home-court in the first round. Boston currently sits just half-a-game behind Indy, with two head-to-head matchups left over the next three weeks. Don’t expect Irving to sit out either of those games, even if he doesn’t think seeding is all that important at this point.

“As long as we get in there,” he said. “I don’t think our focus is in seeding, that’s pretty clear. As long as we get there, I’m happy.”

And it doesn’t sound like he is alone in that sentiment either. Head coach Brad Stevens told reporters that Al Horford will also get a few scheduled “rest nights” before the end of the regular season.