Filed Under:Boston News, College Admissions Scam, Felicity Huffman


BOSTON (AP) — A judge has granted a request to push back actress Felicity Huffman’s court appearance in Boston on charges that she participated in a college admissions cheating scam.

Huffman was initially scheduled to appear in Boston federal court on March 29 along with fellow actress Lori Loughlin and other parents. But a judge on Wednesday moved Huffman’s hearing to April 3. Huffman’s Boston lawyer requested the delay, saying he would be out of town.

Felicity Huffman at the U.S. Courthouse in Los Angeles on March 12, 2019. (Photo credit DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images)

Huffman was among 50 people charged in the scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation’s most selective schools.

Huffman is accused of paying $15,000 that she disguised as a charitable donation so that her daughter could take part in the entrance-exam cheating scam.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s