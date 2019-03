CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A health alert has been issued in Cambridge after a Trader Joe’s employee was diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

Health officials say that person was contagious from mid-February through March 10.

They believe the risk to the public is low.

Other workers at the Trader Joe’s on Alewife Brook Parkway who may have been exposed have to get vaccinated or show proof of immunity before they’ll be allowed back to work.