



BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a sign spring has arrived in Boston.

The banners promoting the 2019 Boston Marathon are going up around the city.

Defending women’s champion Des Linden joined four-time champ Bill Rodgers and Mayor Marty Walsh Wednesday morning near the finish line on Boylston Street to hang the first of 500 banners to be displayed by race sponsor John Hancock.

The Boston Marathon is just 26 days away.

WBZ-TV is the exclusive local broadcaster of the Boston Marathon. Pre-race coverage begins at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 15, followed by race coverage at 9 a.m.