



BOSTON (CBS) — Professional cleaners in South Boston spent Tuesday morning scrubbing the WWII Memorial at Castle Island. The monument was vandalized by what appears to be some type of oil.

The vandalism was reported to Mass. State Police around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

It is unclear when the act occurred exactly, or what the substance is. One thing is clear: the community is angry.

“It’s terrible,” said Bubba Kahai of South Boston. “It’s like desecrating the dead.”

“If these people didn’t go to World War II, the person who did it wouldn’t be around,” he added.

Meanwhile, cleaners were testing different products against the granite in hopes of washing the oily substance away.

“We’ve heard paint thinner, a couple other ideas but we don’t want to do anything that could do further harm to it,” explained Representative David Biele.

On Monday, DCR employees tried dish soap and power washing.

“The outpouring of support is the silver living here,” Biele said, “I’ve had phone calls, texts, emails from people in South Boston and across Mass. looking to help out.”

The names of over 200 South Boston residents who fought and died during World War II are engraved on the memorial.

The man behind its creation, John Mullen, a South Boston resident and WWII veteran, passed away Monday night. Flags were lowered to honor him Tuesday.

“We’re going to make sure that we remember John today, but we’re also going to get this thing back to where it belongs, which is in beautiful condition,” said Michael Flaherty, Boston City Councilor at Large.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Mass. State Police.