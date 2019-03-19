WORCESTER (CBS) – Multiple people were rescued and seven residents were hospitalized following a fire at a multi-family Worcester home.

Flames broke out on Merrifield Street around 2:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, residents were screaming out their windows for help. Five people were taken out their windows and down ladders to safety.

Of the seven people brought to the hospital, three are in serious condition. One cat was rescued from the fire, though another did not survive.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the middle of the first floor, but the exact cause is not yet known.

“You work so hard for everything you’ve got, and you lose it in an instant,” one resident said.