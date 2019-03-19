Filed Under:Boston News, Murder-Suicide, Sheffield


PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have found evidence that accelerants were used to start a fire at a Massachusetts home in which a family of five was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington on Monday said investigators located evidence of an accelerant in different parts of the Sheffield home, including two 20-pound propane tanks on the upper floor.

Five people were found dead after a fire in this home in Sheffield March 13. (WBZ-TV)

Harrington says there is “overwhelming evidence” that 41-year-old Luke Karpinski killed his wife, 41-year-old Justine Wilbur, their 7-year-old twins, Alex and Zoe, and 3-year-old son, Marek, last Wednesday morning before starting the fire and killing himself.

Authorities have not said how the family died and autopsy results are pending, but Harrington says police did not find any evidence of guns in the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s