BOSTON (CBS) — Ryan Allen put on a punting clinic in the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams last month. On Tuesday, the team rewarded him with a new one-year deal.

The Patriots and their punter have reportedly reached an agreement on a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport was first to report the pact.

Punter Ryan Allen and the Patriots have reached agreement on a 1-year deal, per a source. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 19, 2019

The #Patriots are re-signing punter Ryan Allen, source said. The team’s punter since 2013 and a priority, Allen is back in the fold for 2019. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2019

Allen joined the Patriots in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Tech, and he promptly beat out Zoltan Mesko for the starting job. He averaged 45.1 yards per punt during the 2018 season, and 42.9 yard per boot during the playoffs. Three of his five punts in New England’s low-scoring Super Bowl victory were pinned inside the Los Angeles 20-yard line.

With one special teamer locked up for 2019, the Patriots can now turn their attention to kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who is surprisingly still a free agent.