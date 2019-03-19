  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, MIT, MIT police

BOSTON (CBS) – Did you lose a ring with special meaning? The Massachusetts Institute of Technology police department might have what you’re looking for.

MIT Police posted a photo of the ring, which is engraved with the date June 17, 1990. There are also initials etched into the ring.

MIT Police want to find the owner of this ring. (Image Credit: MIT Police)

Anyone who recognizes the ring and can identify the initials, which were not shown in the photo, is asked to contact Sgt. Paula DeForitis at paulajmd@mit.edu.

“We’d like to get this back to you!” police posted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s