BOSTON (CBS) – Did you lose a ring with special meaning? The Massachusetts Institute of Technology police department might have what you’re looking for.

MIT Police posted a photo of the ring, which is engraved with the date June 17, 1990. There are also initials etched into the ring.

Anyone who recognizes the ring and can identify the initials, which were not shown in the photo, is asked to contact Sgt. Paula DeForitis at paulajmd@mit.edu.

“We’d like to get this back to you!” police posted.