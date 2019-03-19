



The Academy of Country Music has announced the second wave of performers for this year’s ACM Awards, set to air on Sunday, April 7th (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT). This year’s show will feature Brooks & Dunn, Eric Church, Kelly Clarkson, Ashley McBryde, Dierks Bentley, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay, Luke Combs and Florida Georgia Line.

Previously announced acts include Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, George Strait as well as the show’s host – Reba McEntire. The awards will be broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets are available for purchase now at http://www.axs.com. Check back here for more information as the awards draw closer and be sure to tune in on Sunday, April 7th (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), only on CBS.