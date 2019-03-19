Filed Under:Boston Celtics, Concussion, Concussion Protocol, Gordon Hayward, nba, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The road back to normalcy has been a long one for Gordon Hayward this season, as he works to regain his All-Star form while recovering from a serious ankle injury. And as the Celtics get closer to the postseason, the road has grown longer.

Hayward has officially been ruled out for Wednesday night’s Celtics game in Philadelphia, a result of a collision involving Hayward early in Saturday’s win over the Hawks. Hayward was placed in concussion protocol after the collision, and he did not play in Monday night’s loss to the visiting Denver Nuggets.

The 28-year-old had been on a solid five-game run prior to suffering the injury, averaging 15 points off the bench during a stretch where the Celtics went 4-1.

On the year, Hayward has averaged 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 25.4 minutes per game.

Center Al Horford was listed as probable for Wednesday night’s contest due to knee soreness.

The Sixers currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games ahead of the fifth-place Celtics.

