FOXBORO (CBS) – Calling all country fans: George Strait is coming to Gillette Stadium for a concert this summer.

“The King of Country” will be joined by Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson and Caitlyn Smith on Saturday, Aug. 17. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, March 29.

JUST ANNOUNCED: George Strait, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, and Caitlyn Smith are coming to Gillette Stadium on Saturday, August 17! Public on sale Friday, March 29 at 10AM. More info at: https://t.co/vpDzJeQCbt pic.twitter.com/MUfByGANhJ — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) March 19, 2019

Other big names coming to Gillette this summer include the Rolling Stones, Luke Bryan and Dead & Company.

This is Strait’s first time performing in Foxboro since 2014.