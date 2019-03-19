



BOSTON (CBS/AP) — U.S. Sen. Edward Markey says he will donate campaign contributions he received from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to an organization that works to end human trafficking.

Kraft was among hundreds of men charged in a crackdown on massage parlor prostitution and an investigation into human trafficking at Florida spas. He pleaded not guilty last month to two counts of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

The Boston Globe reports that Markey received $3,600 in donations from Kraft during the Massachusetts Democrat’s first Senate campaign in 2013.

In response to a reporter’s question at a Planned Parenthood event on Tuesday, Markey called the circumstances involving Kraft “a very serious situation.”

“These allegations are serious and I’m confident that the legal authorities are going to conduct a full investigation,” Markey said. “But I feel it is appropriate for me to return those campaign contributions and I am going to do so.”

Markey said he is looking to give the money to an “appropriate organization” that works on issues of sexual exploitation.

Kraft did not comment.

The Patriots owner is a lifelong Democrat but has donated to Republican candidates and is friends with President Donald Trump.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)