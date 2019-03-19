



BOSTON (CBS) — A tall ship will be converted into a “floating restaurant” in the Charlestown Navy Yard this summer.

The Boston Planning & Development Agency recently approved three proposals to liven up the waterfront space.

The locally based Navy Yard Hospitality Group will operate the 245-foot long ship that will temporarily dock and host the restaurant. It will also have an artistic lighting installation that connects to Shipyard Park.

“Although there are several steps left in the process, we believe it will be one of the most dynamic waterfront activations on the east coast, if not beyond,” NYHG president Charlie Larner told Boston.com.

Other projects approved by the agency include an outdoor gathering space with beer and wine service that will offer exercise classes, movie nights, family educational programs and more. And the U.S.S. Constitution Museum will bring programming outside to the new Dry Dock #2.

All three ventures will operate on a trial basis from May to October.

“By bringing activities for people of all ages to the Navy Yard, we hope to encourage a more inclusive and equitable waterfront for Boston’s residents and visitors to enjoy,” Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement. “The Navy Yard is a place of national historic significance, and we are pleased with the creative proposals we received and the selections that will be moving forward this summer. We look forward to continuing to work with the community to ensure that the Navy Yard is a welcoming public space, while celebrating and respecting its history.”