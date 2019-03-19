  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Anthony Smith-Pacheco, Boston News, Boston Police, South End


BOSTON (CBS) – A man wanted for a sexual assault in the South End is under arrest, police said.

Boston Police arrested 24-year-old Anthony Smith-Pacheco of Malden Monday, a day after they began their search for him.

A woman told investigators she was sexually assaulted at a business on Harrison Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday. That night, police released a surveillance photo of the suspect, looking for help in tracking him down.

Boston Police say this man sexually assaulted a woman in the South End March 17, 2019. (Photo credit: Boston Police)

Smith-Pacheco is charged with assault and battery, indecent assault and battery and assault with intent to rape. He will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

