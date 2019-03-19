



BOSTON (CBS) – A man wanted for a sexual assault in the South End is under arrest, police said.

Boston Police arrested 24-year-old Anthony Smith-Pacheco of Malden Monday, a day after they began their search for him.

A woman told investigators she was sexually assaulted at a business on Harrison Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday. That night, police released a surveillance photo of the suspect, looking for help in tracking him down.

Smith-Pacheco is charged with assault and battery, indecent assault and battery and assault with intent to rape. He will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.