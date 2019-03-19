



BOSTON (CBS) – Nearly one year ago, Mary Shertenlieb made national headlines for her emotional Boston Marathon run. On Tuesday, Shertenlieb was celebrated at TD Garden, recognized by the Celtics as the “Hero Among Us” during the game.

Mary Shertenlieb turned adversity into triumph. After beating cancer three times, our @MAStateLottery #HeroAmongUs decided to run the Boston Marathon & raise money for the institute where she received treatment. Not only did she finish the Marathon, but she raised over $225,000! pic.twitter.com/MXNMHYCHkx — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 19, 2019

Shertenlieb, the wife of Rich from the Toucher & Rich Show on 98.5 The Sports Hub, set out to run the 2018 Boston Marathon to raise money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Five years prior to her run, Shertenlieb was diagnosed with leukemia, and beat it even after two relapses and a stem cell transplant.

The 2018 Boston Marathon featured brutal conditions. Shertenlieb was forced to stop at 4 p.m. in the midst of rain, wind and cold weather.

But when the rain stopped, she returned to the course and crossed the finish line with her husband. After raising more than $30,000 for charity before the race, Mary Shertenlieb finished just after midnight.

When her inspirational story made national headlines, Shertenlieb was able to raise more than $225,000.