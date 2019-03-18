BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara turned 42 on Monday, and the team made sure the birthday boy felt extra special at the team’s practice.

Bruins players sang “Happy Birthday” to Chara ahead of their practice at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, and they even got him a cake to celebrate the occasion. But given Chara’s healthy living, head coach Bruce Cassidy wasn’t sure if the birthday boy even partook in the most delicious part of the festivities.

“The fellas got him a nice cake and we sang him ‘Happy Birthday’ this morning. I thought it was great, good for them. … He probably won’t eat it. I did, because I think it’s bad luck if you don’t,” Cassidy told reporters.

And though it was his birthday, Chara was the one in a giving mood on Monday. After spotting a fan with a sign wishing him a happy birthday, the B’s captain made sure to flip her a puck during the session (watch in the video above).

Chara certainly isn’t playing like a 42-year-old defenseman this season. He’s averaged 21:01 of ice time in his 53 games, which is good for third-most among Boston players. His plus-11 rating is tied with Charlie McAvoy for the best among Boston blue liners.

The Bruins, who currently own the second-most points in the NFL at 95, start a four-game road trip against the Islanders on Tuesday night.