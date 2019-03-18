



WORCESTER (CBS) – Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit and run crash in Worcester last week.

On Monday, March 11, a 77-year-old woman was struck in the crosswalk on Pleasant Street. She remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The car that hit her is believed to be a white 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof and alloy rims. The car likely has damage to the hood and passenger side front bumper. Police say the suspect vehicle continued onto Mill Street without stopping.

Anyone with information should call Worcester Police at 508-799-8674 x28230.