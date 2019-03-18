MIDDLEBORO (CBS) — Middleboro Police say a man tried to abduct a 27-year-old woman by grabbing her from behind and pushing her toward his van Monday afternoon. The woman was reportedly walking on Clay Street around 12:45 p.m. when the incident occurred.

According to police, a “man driving a rust red colored utility van drove up to her and asked her for directions. A short time later, the man got out of the van and walked up behind the woman and grabbed her by her face and began pulling her toward his van.”

The woman freed herself and ran away into the woods to get away from the man. She then called police.

The attacker is described as a man in his 40s or 50s with light-colored facial hair, wearing a backward baseball hat and sunglasses. He drove off in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-947-1212.