



BOSTON (CBS) – Things got rowdy on the MBTA this St. Patrick’s Day. Transit police reported fighting, drinking and thousands of dollars worth of damage to a Commuter Rail train on Sunday.

The mayhem started at 11 a.m. on a Forge Park train headed into Boston for the parade, which drew more than 1 million people. Transit police said they observed a 17-year-old female juvenile from North Attleboro and 18-year-old Brendan McHugh, of Attleboro Falls, “intentionally punching out overhead lights on board causing over $7,000 worth of damage.” The train had to be stopped at Norwood Depot and officers took both into custody for malicious destruction to property.

For the vast majority who came to the perennial South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade to enjoy a truly amazing time: We thank you. To the small % who had other ideas…… Stay home next time !!!!!! #MBTA https://t.co/jx3etcJw7j — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 18, 2019

At 3:30 p.m. inside Broadway Station, police say 23-year-old George Sawchuck, of Cumberland Center, Maine, punched a drunk man in the face and fled. Pursuing officers were able to apprehend him.

There were two incidents at South Station within 45 minutes of each other. At 4:15 p.m., police say two 20-year-old men were “violently pushing” through a crowd to cut the line and get on a Providence train. They also directed slurs at a female officer who intercepted them and pushed her aside before additional officers arrived, police said. Othane Chabane, of Bristol, Rhode Island, and Evan Thornton, of Swansea, were taken into custody. And at 5 p.m., police took 20-year-old Alexander Simolari, of Franklin, and 23-year-old Ian Hikel, of Clinton, into custody for allegedly fighting in the crowd.

At the same time over inside North Station, police said they saw 21-year-old Keenean Parlin, of Billerica, assaulting a 19-year-old man. He’s being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Transit police also noted that they dealt with dozens of parade goers who were caught drinking on the MBTA. They thanked the “vast majority” of riders for behaving while urging the rest to “stay home next time!”

Meanwhile, Boston police reported making only three arrests, ranging from disorderly conduct to a minor in possession of alcohol.