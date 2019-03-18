BOSTON (CBS) — With NFL free agency now in its second week, wide receiver remains one of the biggest needs on the New England Patriots. So it should come as no surprise that they are among the teams interested in free agent pass-catcher Jordy Nelson.

While the 12-year NFL veteran is set to visit the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, the Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders are also interested in Nelson’s services, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Former Packers’ WR Jordy Nelson is scheduled to visit the Seahawks on Tuesday, per source. They were interested in Nelson last year; GM John Schneider loves Nelson. Other interested teams at this point include: Patriots, Titans, Chiefs, Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2019

Nelson, 33, caught 63 passes for 739 yards and three touchdowns for the Oakland Raiders last season, his first outside of Green Bay. Nelson spent the first 11 seasons of his career as a Packer, where he averaged 61 receptions, 872 yards and eight touchdown per year. He had a career-high 98 receptions and 1,519 yards to go with 13 touchdowns in 2014, earning the lone Pro Bowl nod of his career. After missing all of the 2015 season with a right knee injury that he suffered in Green Bay’s preseason opener, Nelson was named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2016 when he led the league with 14 touchdown receptions.

While he had an up-and-down season in Oakland in 2018, Nelson hauled in 38 receptions and averaged 77 yards per game over the final five weeks of the season, so there is still something left in the tank. While the best days are behind the 6-foot-3 receiver, Nelson would benefit from catching passes from Tom Brady, and would be an interesting depth option for a Patriots team that currently lacks any kind of depth at wide receiver. At the moment, the Patriots currently have Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Bruce Ellington, Maurice Harris, Branxton Berrios and Damoun Patterson on their receiver depth chart.