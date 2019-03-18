Filed Under:Boston News, Falmouth, Falmouth Police

FALMOUTH (CBS) – An accused drunk driver on Cape Cod was arrested after they drove down the beach and nearly into the ocean. Falmouth Police found the 31-year-old driver hiding in a yard nearby.

Police responded to a crash on the beach at the end of Maravista Ave. around 1 a.m. Monday morning. An unoccupied car was found at the water’s edge, and the tide had begun flooding the front of the vehicle.

The driver of this car, found on the ocean’s edge, was charged with drunk driving. (Image Credit: Falmouth Police)

Jesse Cook, 31, was found hiding nearby. Cook declined medical treatment.

An accused drunk driver’s car was found on the water line in Falmouth. (Image Credit: Falmouth Police)

Officers determined Cook’s car had driven through a stop sign, went across Menauhant Road and then driven about 100 feet on the beach before coming to a stop near the ocean.

Cook was arrested on multiple charges, including drunk driving, speeding, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

