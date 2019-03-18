FALMOUTH (CBS) – An accused drunk driver on Cape Cod was arrested after they drove down the beach and nearly into the ocean. Falmouth Police found the 31-year-old driver hiding in a yard nearby.

Police responded to a crash on the beach at the end of Maravista Ave. around 1 a.m. Monday morning. An unoccupied car was found at the water’s edge, and the tide had begun flooding the front of the vehicle.

Jesse Cook, 31, was found hiding nearby. Cook declined medical treatment.

Officers determined Cook’s car had driven through a stop sign, went across Menauhant Road and then driven about 100 feet on the beach before coming to a stop near the ocean.

Cook was arrested on multiple charges, including drunk driving, speeding, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.