BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA resumed Blue Line service Monday morning. Shuttle buses ran as a Blue Line replacement over the weekend after the Orient Heights T station in East Boston was damaged by water from firefighters battling a massive fire nearby.

“Thank you to our customers for their patience & understanding during this weekend’s fire & aftermath. And thanks to our crews who worked tirelessly to ensure service would be running this morning,” the MBTA tweeted Monday morning as regular service resumed.

Firefighters battled a 9-alarm fire at the New England Casket Company Friday night. While firefighters knocked down the blaze, water from their hoses flooded the nearby Blue Line tracks and train yard and damaged equipment.

The longtime East Boston business was totally destroyed.

Crews pump water from the Orient Heights T station in East Boston. (Image Credit: MBTA)

Cleanup continued through Sunday at the train station. The MBTA said crews were replacing “critical” pieces of electrical equipment that was damaged by water. Some of that equipment was being cleaned by hand and did not need to be replaced.

In addition, water was pumped from the track area Saturday and Sunday.

The New England Casket building was demolished Sunday. Fire crews then checked for hot spots.

