



BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA resumed Blue Line service Monday morning. Shuttle buses ran as a Blue Line replacement over the weekend after the Orient Heights T station in East Boston was damaged by water from firefighters battling a massive fire nearby.

“Thank you to our customers for their patience & understanding during this weekend’s fire & aftermath. And thanks to our crews who worked tirelessly to ensure service would be running this morning,” the MBTA tweeted Monday morning as regular service resumed.

An extraordinarily amazing job by employees in the #MBTA Track, Signal, and Power Departments to get the #BlueLine up and running again for this morning’s commute. Nothing short of a Herculean task over forty straight hours of work. Not every hero wears a cape. #EastBostonFire pic.twitter.com/rpINHLZiBq — Joe Pesaturo (@JoePesaturo) March 18, 2019

Firefighters battled a 9-alarm fire at the New England Casket Company Friday night. While firefighters knocked down the blaze, water from their hoses flooded the nearby Blue Line tracks and train yard and damaged equipment.

The longtime East Boston business was totally destroyed.

Cleanup continued through Sunday at the train station. The MBTA said crews were replacing “critical” pieces of electrical equipment that was damaged by water. Some of that equipment was being cleaned by hand and did not need to be replaced.

At the Orient Heights power substation, crews are currently replacing critical pieces of electrical equipment that was damaged by the water. Some of the equipment that doesn’t need replacement is being cleaned by hand. This work will continue throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/qRzpe9vxsx — MBTA (@MBTA) March 17, 2019

In addition, water was pumped from the track area Saturday and Sunday.

The building on Bennington St. the site of the 9 alarm fire on Friday has been demolished. We are remaining on scene to check for any hot spots. The cause of the fire is still under investigation . pic.twitter.com/kgzVEcxqjv — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 17, 2019

The New England Casket building was demolished Sunday. Fire crews then checked for hot spots.