BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox open the 2019 season in just 10 days. But Dustin Pedroia will not be on Boston’s Opening Day roster when they start their World Series defense in Seattle.

Pedroia will begin the season on the injured list, Boston manager Alex Cora announced on Monday. Cora said there have not been any setbacks with Pedroia, but the team is taking a cautious approach with the 35-year-old as he makes his way back from a lingering knee injury that kept him out of all but three games last season.

So when the team leaves for Seattle next week, Pedroia will instead return to Fort Myers to further prepare him to play in multiple games in a row at some point in the near future. Pedroia has played in just four games this spring, and the most he’s played in any of those contests was five innings.

Dustin Pedroia will open the season on the injured list. He will continue to play through the games in Arizona against the Cubs then return to Ft. Myers to continue building up. Alex Cora said there was no setback. It’s a matter of him ready to play multiple games in a row. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 18, 2019

Pedroia will play Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and then a game in AZ vs Cubs. After that, while the rest of the team heads to Seattle Pedroia will return to Fort Myers to continue buildup. Cora emphasized he’s looked good, but Sox still looking to gradually build workload/stamina — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) March 18, 2019

Cora added that Pedroia was a little disappointed in Monday’s decision, but that the second baseman is feeling good and progressing every day. Brock Holt and Eduardo Nunez will likely platoon at second until Pedroia returns to the big leagues. Cora would not estimate when that could occur on Monday.

Leaving Pedroia off the Opening Day roster will allow Cora to carry 13 pitchers to start the new season, and with questions surrounding the Boston bullpen, having an extra arm makes plenty of sense.