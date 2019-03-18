



BROCKTON (CBS) – Three young men from Tennessee are being held without bail after police say they caught them with 16 guns and ammunition in Brockton over the weekend.

Theodore Baskette, 20, and 18-year-olds Domenick Barshaw and Christopher Smart were all arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court.

Police said the group was sitting in a car in a driveway on Longworth Avenue late Saturday morning, when a “concerned citizen” called them about suspicious activity, reporting that one of the men had a gun.

Investigators said officers found seven handguns, ammunition and high-capacity magazines inside the car and nine more weapons in the trunk, including an AK-47 assault rifle. They also found face masks, two Kevlar gloves, and red handkerchiefs.

None of the three had a license to carry the weapons or ammunition and all were arrested.

All three were ordered held without bail at their arraignment Monday. They’re due back in court Thursday for a dangerousness hearing.

Investigators have not said why the three were in Brockton, but the mother of one of the men said they were in the area on vacation.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.