



BOSTON (CBS) – Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade drew more than 1 million people to the city on Sunday, and police cited a small percentage for public drinking during the festivities.

The department said officers issued 128 citations for public drinking, two marijuana citations and three license premise violations.

Police also made three arrests – a 17-year-old Easton male charged with minor in possession of alcohol, a 20-year-old Taunton man charged with affray and assault and battery, and a 22-year-old male from Green Harbor charged with disorderly conduct. All three were arraigned Monday in South Boston District Court.

Transit police also reported dozens of riders drinking on the MBTA Sunday.

Boston police did thank everyone who came to the parade and celebrated responsibly to make “the festive day memorable for all.”