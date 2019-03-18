



BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are searching for a suspect after a sex assault in the South End. Police say the attack happened on Harrison Avenue in a neighborhood many consider safe.

“Totally safe there are usually lots of people especially with the galleries open you would never dream that something like this might happen,” Dorothy Kelley said.

Boston Police say at around 2 p.m. Sunday a woman was sexually assaulted in a business on Harrison Avenue.

“Somebody that was approached by a female who was crying saying she was sexually assaulted by a black male, black and green jacket, is all we have so far,” the dispatcher said over police radio.

Boston police released a photo of the suspect from surveillance video.

“It’s terrifying for her,” Kelley added.

Neighbors say they saw an ambulance and several police cruisers outside of one of the Harrison Avenue businesses.

“Obviously that’s cause for concern,” Taylor Sandbrook explained.

Now some can only hope this man is found sooner rather than later.

“And what’s more frightening too I guess because it happened during the day,” Kelley said. “I think this is a safe neighborhood I suppose these isolated incidents do happen and we all have to be really careful.”

If you recognize the man in that surveillance photo, call Boston police right away.