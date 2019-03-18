  • WBZ TVOn Air

ASHLAND (CBS) – State Police and the medical examiner’s office were called to Ashland following a fatal fire overnight behind a home.

Flames were reported at a shed in a wooded area behind a home on Oak Street early Monday morning. The house was not damaged, but the shed was destroyed.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Firefighters at an Oak Street fire in Ashland. (WBZ-TV)

The area was blocked off by police tape while firefighters worked at the scene. Firefighters say all residents at the house are accounted for and uninjured.

Local and Massachusetts State Police are involved in the investigation along with the Middlesex District Attorney’s office. The medical examiner was on scene, but has since left.

The medical examiner arrives at an Ashland fire scene. (WBZ-TV)

After the medical examiner left, firefighters returned to the shed to dump water on the smoldering structure.

Ashland Police said there is no threat to the community.

It is not yet known how the fire started.

