OXFORD (CBS) — A stranded dog, and then two people attempting to rescue that dog, were helped out of Carbuncle Pond in Oxford by firefighters Sunday.

According to Oxford Police, two people found a canoe and set out to rescue the dog, Venus.

“They were able to get the dog out of the ice into the canoe, but then they became trapped as the canoe became unstable with two people and the dog in it. They were kind of half on the ice shelf, half on the water so they were in a pretty dangerous situation,” said Oxford Fire Chief Jon Belanger.

Venus the dog was rescued from Carbuncle Pond in Oxford Sunday (Photo Via Oxford MA Police)

A firefighter in a special water rescue suit was able to wade through chest-level water to the canoe. He then pulled the boat to shore.

No one, including Venus, was injured.

Hypothermia was a large concern. “Once you get cold, it’s hard to get warm again. God forbid these guys are falling in the water before we got there, it would have been a much bigger situation with two guys in the water. So I think we were lucky this time,” said Fire Lt. Dennis Fitzgibbons.

