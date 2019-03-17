BOSTON (CBS) – Everyone was in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit on Sunday at the annual breakfast in South Boston.

For Nick Collins, the Democratic State Sen. from South Boston, this year’s festivities had extra meaning. This was Collins’ first year hosting the event, which includes politicians roasting one another throughout the two-hour breakfast.

Keller @ Large: Part 2 With Nick Collins

Collins joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller ahead of the breakfast. He said that he doesn’t believe the jokes have become too harsh as some have suggested in recent years.

“No, but it’s all in the eye of the beholder. So it depends on who you ask,” Collins said.

“Bad jokes, it’s like a swing and the miss at the plate. You get right back up there.”

This marked the first year the breakfast was held at Flynn Cruiseport.