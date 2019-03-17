  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    3:30 PMCollege Basketball
    6:00 PMNCAA Basketball Championship Selection Show
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
By Jon Keller
Filed Under:Boston News, Boston St. Patrick's Day breakfast, Jon Keller, Keller At Large

BOSTON (CBS) – Everyone was in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit on Sunday at the annual breakfast in South Boston.

For Nick Collins, the Democratic State Sen. from South Boston, this year’s festivities had extra meaning. This was Collins’ first year hosting the event, which includes politicians roasting one another throughout the two-hour breakfast.

Keller @ Large: Part 2 With Nick Collins

 

Collins joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller ahead of the breakfast. He said that he doesn’t believe the jokes have become too harsh as some have suggested in recent years.

“No, but it’s all in the eye of the beholder. So it depends on who you ask,” Collins said.

“Bad jokes, it’s like a swing and the miss at the plate. You get right back up there.”

This marked the first year the breakfast was held at Flynn Cruiseport.

Jon Keller

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s