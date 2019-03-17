  • WBZ TV

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Investigators have identified three people who died in a fire at a Pittsfield home.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s office said a 25-year-old man and twin 6-year-old boys perished early Saturday morning at Lake Onota Village, a mobile home community in the western Massachusetts city.

The Republican newspaper reports authorities on Sunday identified the victims as Austin Grzelak, 25, of 20 Larch St., in Pittsfield, and Kasper and Sylas Stone, 6-year-old twins who lived in the home at 11 Lakewood Circle.

Fire at a Pittsfield home killed three people and injured two others. (WBZ-TV)

The state medical examiner transported all three victims to Boston where autopsies will be performed.

Two other residents who escaped the fire were taken to Berkshire Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious.

