CANTON (CBS) — A man is dead after he was hit by his own truck on the ramp of Interstate 95 to Interstate 93 in Canton Sunday afternoon, Mass. State Police said.

“For reasons still under investigation, the 72-year-old male operator stopped and exited his 2006 Ford F-150, then was subsequently struck and fatally injured by his truck,” said a statement from State Police.

The ramp was closed around 4 p.m. as State Police investigated. It has since reopened.

The man’s identity is not being released at this time. No other information is available at this time.