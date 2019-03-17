



BOSTON (CBS) – Crews continue working to remove water from the Orient Heights T station in East Boston. Tracks were blooded and equipment damaged by water from fire hoses Friday night while firefighters battled a massive blaze that destroyed New England Casket Company.

The longtime East Boston business was totally destroyed by a 9-alarm fire on Friday. While firefighters knocked down the flames, water from their hoses flooded the nearby Blue Line tracks and train yard.

Cleanup is continuing on Sunday at the train station. The MBTA said crews are replacing “critical” pieces of electrical equipment that was damaged by water. Some of that equipment is being cleaned by hand and does not need to be replaced.

At the Orient Heights power substation, crews are currently replacing critical pieces of electrical equipment that was damaged by the water. Some of the equipment that doesn’t need replacement is being cleaned by hand. This work will continue throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/qRzpe9vxsx — MBTA (@MBTA) March 17, 2019

In addition, water is being pumped from the track area. Similar work was being done on Saturday, and the MBTA says the water level was lowered significantly overnight.

The New England Casket building is still being demolished on Sunday. When the building is taken down, MBTA crews will be able to get to the adjacent track to assess overhead wires and trackside infrastructure.

It is not yet known how long buses will replace trains in the area.