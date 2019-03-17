BOSTON (CBS) – Chris Sale was on the mound the last time the Red Sox played in a meaningful game. Though it’s no surprise, it’s now official that Sale will toe the rubber the next time Boston plays a meaningful contest as well.

The Red Sox announced on Sunday that their ace will get the ball for Opening Day against the Seattle Mariners. Sale recorded the final out of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers last year.

Sale made his spring training debut on Saturday. He showed no signs of rust, firing four innings of two-hit ball and striking out seven.

The Red Sox open their 2019 campaign in Seattle on March 28. This will be Sale’s third straight Opening Day start.