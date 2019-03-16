  • WBZ TV

METHUEN (CBS) – Authorities are calling a Friday morning shooting in Methuen murder, and they have a suspect in custody.

The victim, Kelvin Frias, 30, of Lawrence, was found shot in the head in front of a Broadway Street hookah store. He was med-flighted to a Boston hospital, where he died Saturday morning.

A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning in Methuen. The man died Saturday morning. (WBZ-TV)

Police charged Remy Salazar, 24, of Lawrence, with murder Saturday, after Massachusetts State Police tracked Salazar to Nashua, New Hampshire, and arrested him on unrelated outstanding warrants Friday afternoon.

“It appears that there was a party going on and something erupted at the party,” said Chief Joseph Solomon on Friday.

Salazar will appear in Nashua District Court on Monday morning on the outstanding warrants and fugitive from justice charge. It is not known when he will return to Massachusetts to face the murder charge.

