BEVERLY (CBS) – A man was hit and killed by a commuter rail train near Montserrat Station in Beverley on Saturday.

Transit Police said the man was trespassing on the right of way, near Essex Street, when he was struck by an inbound train on the Gloucester Line at about 5:30 p.m.

Inbound and Outbound Rockport trains initially experienced delays of almost two hours due to police activity before passengers were transferred, either to other trains or to shuttle buses.

No foul play is suspected.

