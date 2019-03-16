  • WBZ TV

WESTFORD (CBS) – A high tension wire was struck by lightning Friday night in Westford. As a result, much of busy Interstate 495 had to be closed for several hours Saturday while crews made repairs.

Massachusetts State Police closed all but one lane near Exit 32 on Saturday around 7 a.m. The lane closures were necessary on the north and southbound sides of the road.

While police were in the area, a car crashed into the tree line north of Exit 32. No delays resulted from that crash.

Just before 9 a.m., I-495 reopened to traffic.

