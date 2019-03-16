



This year’s Boston Marathon is right around the corner! It will be taking place on Monday, April 15 and because WBZ is your official marathon station, on this edition of Centro, we tell you about some special runners that will be part of this year’s race. Boston marathon bombings hero Carlos Arredondo will be running for the second straight year in support of the Arredondo Family Foundation, a non-profit organization he and his wife Melida Arredondo created, to help military families who experience suicide and offer scholarships for military siblings. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with AFF Co-Founder Melida Arredondo and Rebecca Shandi Foulger, another Boston Marathon runner in support of the foundation.

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

BOSTON MARATHON 2019

Arredondo Family Foundation

617-979-6275

ArredondoFoundation.org

info@ArredondoFoundation.org

Twitter: @AFFdtn

FB: ArredondoFamilyFoundation

