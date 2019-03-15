WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island police department is offering free rides on the weekend of St. Patrick’s Day to ensure people have a safe holiday.

For the fifth year in a row, the Warwick Police Department is rolling out its Safe Rides Program where volunteer drivers will escort bar patrons home for free.

Patrons can call a number between 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday March 16 and receive a free ride home anywhere within city limits.

Police say the goal of the program is to reduce incidents of impaired driving and DUI-related crashes and arrests. Authorities say bars and other establishments serving alcohol will be notified of the program and encouraged to promote it to patrons.

