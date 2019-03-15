



BOSTON (CBS) — Somebody needs to find Dante Scarnecchia, briefly explain to him what Twitter is, and show him the latest video from Trent Brown.

In that video, Brown shared a heartfelt message to the Patriots for his one season spent in New England. It was obviously the most important year of Brown’s career, as he joined the Patriots after getting traded by the 49ers. Brown would go on to start every game at left tackle en route to a Super Bowl victory, before cashing in by becoming the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

And shortly after signing that four-year, $66 million deal (including $36.75 million of guaranteed dough) with the Oakland Raiders, Brown sat down to write a thank you latter to the Patriots. He shared it on Twitter, via Uninterrupted.

Thank you for the many memories! Thank you for the love! By far the best time I’ve had playing football! I LOVE YALL ! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/XE6HvsDHm9 — Trent Brown (@Trent) March 15, 2019

(It’s a pretty boss move to own the Twitter handle that’s just your first name, isn’t it?)

Brown’s message was:

Dear Patriots Nation, You probably heard already, but I signed with the Raiders this season. Although my time in New England was short, I couldn’t have asked for anything more. Everyone plays this game to win, and to go out in my first season with the team and win a Super Bowl is the best feeling. Thank you to the Patriots organization for believing in me, thank you to the best coach, Bill Belichick, and of course the GOAT, Tom Brady.

Thank you to my favorite, the GOAT, Coach Scar. It was an honor to be a part of that O-line group in New England, by far the greatest room I’ve ever been a part of. You guys will forever be my brothers. I love y’all. We did our jobs, and we’re world champs. And no one can ever take that away from us. As Coach B would say, on to Oakland. Yours truly,

Trent Brown

With Brown moving on for big money in Oakland (and, soon enough, Las Vegas), the Patriots are most likely to turn to last year’s top pick, Isaiah Wynn, to fill the role at left tackle. Patriots Nation anxiously awaits to see if “the GOAT, Coach Scar” can work his magic with yet another lineman in New England.