



STOUGHTON (CBS) — Police have made an arrest in connection with a break-in where the man posed as a Water Department employee to force his way into a Stoughton home. Paul Mitchell, 45, of Florida, the suspected getaway driver, was arrested on March 5.

Stanley Mitchell, 28, also of Florida, was identified as the man in the surviellance video leaving the house. He is still on the loose, according to Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara.

Please help us identify this suspect in a burglary in Stoughton that was disguised as a water meter reading from the water department. Be cautious of anyone claiming to be from a utility company coming to your home without an appointment. pic.twitter.com/E4SFqVqyn2 — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) February 4, 2019

On Feb. 2, a man dressed as an employee of the Water Department entered an elderly woman’s home and asked to see her water meter, police said. When she grew suspicious, she attempted to call 911 as man escaped through the basement door. In surveillance videos, he is seen hopping a fence, walking down an alley, and getting into a car waiting for him in a Wendy’s parking lot.

Two days later, police were able to release that surveillance video. From there, a multi-state investigation began.

A tip from Andover recalled a similar break-in attempt but the homeowner did not open the door and instead wrote down the license plate of the car. The plate was traced back to an Enterprise rental car obtained on Jan. 30.

Based on Enterprise records, Paul Mitchell was driving the car.

State Police in Pennsylvania then identified the other man as Stanley Mithcell.

Once they were both were identified, the Norfolk County District Attorney issued arrest warrants. Police believe both left Mass. on Feb. 2, hours after the Stoughton break-in.

Detectives “contacted both suspects by phone. They had numerous conversations over the last five weeks. The suspects, in those conversations, identified themselves as members of the Gypsy community. This information was further confirmed later, by Detective Kuhn by speaking to law enforcement partners in New York, Pennsylvania, and also in Florida,” said McNarama.

“This is an organized group who commits scams and crimes moving quickly throughout states.”

Paul was arrested on March 5 in Florida and flown back to Mass. on March 13. He was booked and charged with breaking and entering to a dwelling in the daytime, larceny over $1,200, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

“I think they look for opportunities and they look for vulnerable people and they take advantage of that. There are different types of scams that they may utilize. The Water Department was one of the ones that they used here in Massachusetts and we were lucky enough to identify them,” said McNamara.

There was also an arrest warrant out of Wilmington for Paul. He was suspected of entering a dwelling under a false pretense and conspiracy.

A warrant is still out for Stanley. He will be charged with assault and battery on a person over 60, breaking and entering a dwelling in the daytime, larceny over $1,200, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

“Our work is not done,” said McNamara.

Paul will appear in Stoughton District Court later Friday.