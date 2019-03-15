BOSTON (CBS) — Adrian Clayborn’s time in New England lasted just one season.

The veteran defensive end announced via Twitter on Friday that his tenure with the Patriots was over.

“Thank you @Patriots for my time with the organization,” Clayborn wrote. “I gained so much respect for how you do things and win championships. It’s done the right way through hard work. Thank you for granting my release. I’m ready for this next chapter.”

Clayborn, 30, signed a two-year deal with the Patriots last year. He played in 14 games, as he was a healthy scratch twice late in the season. Clayborn recorded just 2.5 sacks for the Patriots, one year after making 9.5 sacks for the Falcons.

Clayborn was set to count for nearly $6 million against the salary cap in 2019, and by releasing him, the Patriots save about $4 million of that much-needed cap space.

With Clayborn’s release, Trey Flowers’ signing with the Lions and Malcom Brown’s signing with the Saints, the Patriots’ defensive line is shaping up to look quite different in 2019.