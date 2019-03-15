



BROOKLINE (CBS) – Recreational marijuana will be a reality for the Boston area on Saturday.

On Friday, the Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) issued a notice for New England Treatment Access (NETA) to commence operations for Tuesday, March 19, or later.

The Brookline facility confirmed it will begin 21-plus sales of recreational marijuana at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 23.

NETA had been seeking the license for adult-use recreational marijuana sales. NETA’s Brookline store is already a medical marijuana dispensary on the corner of Route 9 and Washington Street.

NETA also has a store in Northampton. The Northampton store was one of the first in the state to open for recreational marijuana sales.

“We look forward to welcoming our new customers, but we want our patients to know that they will always be our top priority,” said Amanda Rositano, NETA’s Director of Operational Compliance, in a statement.