METHUEN (CBS) — Police closed off a neighborhood in Methuen to investigate a shooting Friday morning. A man was shot on Broadway Street around 3 a.m., according to Police Chief Joseph Solomon.

The man was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital then med-flighted to a Boston hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

“There was a shooting and then there was a second shooting. We’re not sure, at this point, if the second subject who was shooting was in defense of anyone or it was something else, so that’s what the investigation was going to do,” said Solomon.

He also said the shooting took place outside a hookah store. “It appears that there was a party going on and something erupted at the party,” said Solomon.

Hours later, officers with a K9 unit were still on the scene looking for evidence.

Investigators are talking with three witnesses.

#Methuen Police are expanding the crime scene here on Broadway after more evidence was found. Very active investigation underway after a man was shot around 3 am. No arrests have been made. #wbz pic.twitter.com/5lT7UaBQYu — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) March 15, 2019

No arrests have been made but Solomon said he does not believe the public is in danger.

Avoid the Broadway Street area if possible.