



BOSTON (CBS) — Joan Benoit Samuelson says she’ll run the Boston Marathon next month to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her historic first win.

In April 1979, she was a 21-year-old Bowdoin College student when she crossed the finish line in 2:35:15, setting a national and course record at the time, all while wearing a Red Sox hat.

She won again in 1983 with a world record time of 2:22:43. A year later, she won the first Olympic women’s marathon in Los Angeles.

“My goal is to to run within 40 minutes of my time 40 years ago, which would be sub-3:15:35,” she said in a statement Friday. “I might as well celebrate during an anniversary year, while I’m still able!”

Samuelson last ran Boston in 2015, when she finished in 2:54:03.