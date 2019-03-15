Filed Under:2019 Boston Marathon, Boston Marathon, Boston News, Joan Benoit Samuelson


BOSTON (CBS) — Joan Benoit Samuelson says she’ll run the Boston Marathon next month to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her historic first win.

In April 1979, she was a 21-year-old Bowdoin College student when she crossed the finish line in 2:35:15, setting a national and course record at the time, all while wearing a Red Sox hat.

She won again in 1983 with a world record time of 2:22:43. A year later, she won the first Olympic women’s marathon in Los Angeles.

Joan Benoit won the women’s Olympic marathon on August 5, 1984. (Photo by Tony Duffy/Allsport/Getty Images)

“My goal is to to run within 40 minutes of my time 40 years ago, which would be sub-3:15:35,” she said in a statement Friday. “I might as well celebrate during an anniversary year, while I’m still able!”

Des Linden, Shalane Flanagan and Joan Benoit Samuelson on January 14, 2012 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Samuelson last ran Boston in 2015, when she finished in 2:54:03.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s