



BOSTON (CBS) — Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation for alleged battery of his child, according to The Kansas City Star and KCTV.

According to the reports, a juvenile victim was listed in an incident involving battery at Hill’s address. KCTV reported that it’s the second such incident reported at that address since March 5.

“A source familiar with the situation said Hill’s fiancee has been in contact with Overland Park police,” the Star’s Steve Vockrodt and Brooke Pryor reported. “The source said that the incident was against the couple’s 3-year-old son, resulting in a broken arm.”

The Chiefs offered a statement to the Kansas City Star: “The club is aware of the investigation involving Tyreek Hill. We’re in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities. We’ll have no further comment at this time.”

Hill, 25, was arrested in December 2014 for punching and choking his pregnant girlfriend, Crystal Espinal, who is now Hill’s fiancee and is pregnant with twins, per the Star. Hill pleaded guilty to those charges, but those charges have since been dismissed and expunged.

Hill just completed his third season with the Chiefs, during which he amassed 1,479 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, in addition to 151 rushing yards and a touchdown, and 20 punt returns for 213 yards and another touchdown.

After drafting Hill in 2016, the Chiefs defended their decision to select a player with a domestic violence charge on his record.

“I just want everybody to understand that we have done our due diligence with regards to full vetting each one of our draft-class members,” former Chiefs GM John Dorsey said after drafting Hill, per the Star. “We would never put anybody in this community in harm’s way.”

Head coach Andy Reid echoed those sentiments, saying, “We want people to understand, like Dorse said, we’re not going to do anything to put this community or this organization in a bind. We uncovered every possible stone that we possibly could, and we feel very comfortable with that part of it.”

Last season, the Chiefs released star running back Kareem Hunt after video surfaced of him pushing and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel. Hunt has since signed with the Cleveland Browns, and the NFL announced on Friday that he will be suspended for the first eight games of the 2018 season.