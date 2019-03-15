



BOSTON (Hoodline) – Craving hot pot? For those not-in-the-know, hot pot is a unique dining experience, where ingredients are cooked in a pot of hot broth, right at your table. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hot pot outlets in Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Spring Shabu-Shabu

Photo: sophie p./Yelp

Topping the list is Spring Shabu-Shabu. Located at 304 Western Ave. (between Everett Street and Callahan Place) in Brighton, the Japanese restaurant — serving buffet-style hot pot is the highest rated hot pot destination in Boston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 546 reviews on Yelp.

2. Q Restaurant

Photo: q restaurant/Yelp

Next up is Chinatown’s Q Restaurant, situated at 660 Washington St. (between Boylston Square and Beach Street). With four stars out of 898 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese restaurant, serving hot pot, sushi and more, has also proven to be a local favorite.

3. Shabu-Zen

Photo: joseph c./Yelp

Chinatown’s Shabu-Zen, located at 16 Tyler St. (between Beach and Kneeland streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Japanese hot pot spot four stars out of 850 reviews.

4. Kaze Shabu Shabu

Photo: tiffany l./Yelp

Kaze Shabu Shabu, a Japanese hot pot spot in Chinatown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 549 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1 Harrison Ave. (between Bedford and Avenue De Lafayette streets) to see for yourself.

5. Tasty Pot

Photo: verena c./Yelp

Over in Allston, check out Tasty Pot, which has earned four stars out of 127 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Taiwanese spot, serving hot pot and bubble tea, at 194 Harvard Ave. (between Commonwealth Avenue and Glenville Terrace).