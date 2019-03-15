



ALTON, N.H. (CBS) — An 11-year-old is suspected of shooting two people in Alton, New Hampshire Friday morning, according to a report.

The New Hampshire Union Leader reports that the suspect is 11 years old, and at least one of the shootings was fatal. The Alton police chief confirmed to WBZ-TV that a suspect is in custody in connection with reports of shots fired at a home.

State police had said that they were responding to a “critical incident” in Alton, which came to a conclusion before 10 a.m.

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald released few details about the situation except to say the public is not in danger and an investigation is in the early stages.

Alton police had told residents to avoid the area of Stockbridge Corner Road and Valley Road.

The Alton, NH Police Chief says officers responded to a call for shots fired at a residence and the situation “evolved into much more”

Chief says a suspect is in custody.

Alton Central School principal John MacArthur posted on Facebook that they received information about a shooting in town and “activated a secure campus,” not allowing anyone in or out of the building. The school was given the all clear by 10 a.m.

More information is expected to be released.

Alton is a town of just over 5,000 on the southeast border of Lake Winnipesaukee.