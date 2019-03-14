



CHARLESTOWN (CBS) – The man who has been accused of kidnapping a 23-year-old woman in January has been indicted on 1 count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape.

Previously, Victor Pena, 38, of Charlestown, was charged with three charges of aggravated rape in the case.

Police said the woman went missing after leaving Hennessy’s bar near Quincy Market around 11 p.m. on Jan 19. Pena was seen on surveillance images from Congress Street with his arm around her a short time later. On Jan. 22, she was found alive in Pena’s Charlestown apartment.

Pena was sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation in January. He was judged competent to stand trial.

Pena is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. The hearing was originally scheduled for March 15. He is now expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on March 20.