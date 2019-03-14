SAUGUS (CBS) – Saugus police honored a beloved K-9 officer with a special ride.

“Bruin” was recently diagnosed with untreatable cancer and has taken a turn for the worst in the past few days.

So on Thursday morning, a police procession escorted Bruin through town for a “final ride.”

“K9 Bruin loved patrolling the streets of Saugus and department personnel are honored to provide him with one final ride by his favorite spots,” the Saugus Police Patrol Officer’s Union said.

Officers and school children lined the streets, holding signs, waving and saluting as a police cruiser carrying Bruin drove by. The final stop on the procession route was an animal hospital.

People line the street as the last ride for #Saugus Police K9 "Bruin" passes by. Bruin was recently diagnosed with untreatable cancer. We'll have the story in our evening newscasts tonight. pic.twitter.com/N2PEvJmGkD — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) March 14, 2019

Police say they’re thankful for the support shown by the community.