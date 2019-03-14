  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Boston News, K-9 officer, Saugus

SAUGUS (CBS) – Saugus police honored a beloved K-9 officer with a special ride.

“Bruin” was recently diagnosed with untreatable cancer and has taken a turn for the worst in the past few days.

K-9 officer Bruin (Photo credit: Saugus Police Patrol Officer’s Union)

So on Thursday morning, a police procession escorted Bruin through town for a “final ride.”

“K9 Bruin loved patrolling the streets of Saugus and department personnel are honored to provide him with one final ride by his favorite spots,” the Saugus Police Patrol Officer’s Union said.

Officers and school children lined the streets, holding signs, waving and saluting as a police cruiser carrying Bruin drove by. The final stop on the procession route was an animal hospital.

Police say they’re thankful for the support shown by the community.

